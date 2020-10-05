Twitter Reactions: Chennai Super Kings Back To Its Winning Streak

Oct 05, 2020, 13:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful and consistent teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo are the strongest players in the team. The team CSK has played in 10 out of 12 seasons, ending all 10 years with a playoff berth. Till date, they have played eight finals and also hold three titles. The most successful team suffered back-to-back defeats but in yesterday's match, they emerged out victorious.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been troublesome for the team as their squad is missing a lot of players. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad initially considered COVID-19 positive and later Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, veteran players, pulled out of the season. Four players are missing from the CSK side and it is a big blow to the team and on the other hand, the average age of this team is in the thirties.

In CSK vs SRH match, MS Dhoni seemed to be struggling on the field as soon as he ran a double after being out in the middle for 13 overs. In that match, CSK lost to SRH by seven runs. The CSK Captain also took a few breaks during the match. Kedar Jadhav is also not doing well this time. Ravindra Jadeja is not up to the expectations. In yesterday's match, Watson performed well.

After back to back defeats, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings XI Punjab by a 10-wicket margin. The yellow team is now placed at the sixth spot in the points table. Wishes are pouring in for CSK. Daddy's team has been doing wonders and they have a unique character. Here are some of the Twitter reactions after winning yesterday's match.

Here are some reactions from Twitter before winning yesterday's match.

