Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful and consistent teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo are the strongest players in the team. The team CSK has played in 10 out of 12 seasons, ending all 10 years with a playoff berth. Till date, they have played eight finals and also hold three titles. The most successful team suffered back-to-back defeats but in yesterday's match, they emerged out victorious.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been troublesome for the team as their squad is missing a lot of players. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad initially considered COVID-19 positive and later Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, veteran players, pulled out of the season. Four players are missing from the CSK side and it is a big blow to the team and on the other hand, the average age of this team is in the thirties.

In CSK vs SRH match, MS Dhoni seemed to be struggling on the field as soon as he ran a double after being out in the middle for 13 overs. In that match, CSK lost to SRH by seven runs. The CSK Captain also took a few breaks during the match. Kedar Jadhav is also not doing well this time. Ravindra Jadeja is not up to the expectations. In yesterday's match, Watson performed well.

After back to back defeats, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings XI Punjab by a 10-wicket margin. The yellow team is now placed at the sixth spot in the points table. Wishes are pouring in for CSK. Daddy's team has been doing wonders and they have a unique character. Here are some of the Twitter reactions after winning yesterday's match.

Fantastic come back by #csk bowling was so much better on this flat deck. #Shardul #watson #faf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 4, 2020

Why do we fall? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up! And what better way than an unbroken opening partnership! First team to win chasing in Dubai in this year's IPL! Way to go #CSK ! #CSKvKXIP #WhistlePodu — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) October 4, 2020

And that’s the way to do it 💪 Superb Innings 🏏 All my love to @chennaiipl . Great WIN, well played boys! 💛 congratulations & love all the way to Dubai 🇦🇪 #yellove #whistlepodu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2020

Here are some reactions from Twitter before winning yesterday's match.

CSK fans seeing points table pic.twitter.com/faO3i1MKx9 — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 29, 2020

In 2010 IPL after 7 games CSK had won only 2 and lost 5.Many wrote them off.They won the next 5 out of 7 finished 3rd in the table and eventually went on to win their first ipl title.Never write off a proven champions.I expect this table to change very quickly and you ? https://t.co/AtZP64ojeZ — Prasanna (@prasannalara) September 30, 2020

Me filling my fellow CSK fans with hope and watching CSK at 8 in points table. pic.twitter.com/0fseFWS8fk — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2020

CSK last place in the points table 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gnzFRFHXel — Brendon (@Esalacupnamthey) September 29, 2020