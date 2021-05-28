Check What Kind of Reunion Dinesh Karthik And Mumbai Indians Want?

Fans and cricketers alike are looking forward to the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Dinesh Karthik used the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion hashtag to announce the return of the cash-rich competition on Thursday.

While the defending champions shared a photo of their squad with the caption, "We are waiting for this reunion," Karthik shared a photo with his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan, comparing them to Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, respectively. The American sitcom's reunion episode aired on May 27.

MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah expressed his thoughts on the reunion episode. “Loving The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion,” the India pacer posted on his Instagram Stories, with a still from the big episode.

Earlier, Indian opener batsman shared a picture on social media of himself which was seen as he lifted the bat towards the audience in the stadium and captioned as F.R.I.E.N.D.S this is the reunion I'm waiting for

Prior to India's tour of England, the Indian team is now undergoing the two-week obligatory quarantine.