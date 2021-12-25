Check Virat Kohli's Review Of 83 Movie

Indian Test Skipper Virat Kohli enjoys watching movies, particularly Bollywood movies. Despite all of his issues, Kohli took time out to watch the movie on the eve of the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. He praised the actors' performances and said the picture was excellently done after seeing it.

"Couldn’t have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well," tweeted Kohli

Kohli, who has been removed as ODI captain, will lead the Test team. Under stress, Kohli will attempt to make large runs with the bat in order to silence his detractors. In addition, with Rohit Sharma out, he would be an important player for the team.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is a 152-minute picture that has all the makings of a blockbuster. The film has already received a massive response from the fans.