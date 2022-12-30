Check Urvashi Rautela's Reaction On Rishabh Pant’s Accident

Rishabh Pant Accident: Rishabh Pant was returning from Delhi to Roorkee when his car crashed into the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was travelling alone when he got involved in an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun route. He has injuries on his back, forehead, and leg. According to photos taken at the scene, the car was severely burned.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident. She was previously linked to Rishabh and made news for her love-filled postings that did not specify the person they were intended for. They went on to attack each other with mysterious posts later on.

Many people prayed for Rishabh's recovery in the post's comments section.

As per BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee & has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

