Check Twitterati Reaction to Shakib Al Hasan's Emotional Outburst at Umpire

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's star all-rounder, lost his cool twice in a Dhaka Premier League match on Friday. In a few moments of lunacy, the left-arm spinning all-rounder lost himself entirely twice in the space of two overs.

Shakib kicked the stumps in fury when the umpire dismissed his LBW plea while playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Abahani Limited. The umpire then called the game off owing to the rain, and Shakib stormed down to the pitch, uprooting the stumps and smashing them into the ground, before engaging in another violent debate with the umpire.

