Check Team India Probable Squad for Ind Vs NZ Ranchi Match

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled for January 21. (Saturday). The match will take place at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Tom Latham captains New Zealand in the ODI series against India and Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team.

India leads 1-0 in the first ODI. Riding on the confidence of a win in the opening match, the hosts are gearing up to continue the form. The visitors will now want to win the second ODI to make a comeback in the series.

India vs New Zealand Series 2023 will be televised on the Star Sports Network. The entire series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Channels. Live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Darryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain/V.K.), Glenn Phillips/Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

