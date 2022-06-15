Check Out Which Teams Qualified For Asian Cup 2023

The Indian team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, which will be held on June 2023. It all started with an inspiring 2-0 triumph over Cambodia, with one of India's finest footballers, Sunil Chhetri, scoring both goals to send the team home. T

The second game was fairly exciting, as Afghanistan generated a fright in the 88th minute by equalizing after India's 86th-minute goal, and it took a fantastic strike from the Indian side again in the 91st minute to win the game 2-1.

India has already qualified for the final game thanks to Palestine's victory over the Philippines. Meanwhile, the match between India and Hong Kong was predicted to be a toss-up. The Blue Tigers, on the other hand, dominated the game and won 4-0 to make a strong statement in the competition. This will be a significant step toward India's ultimate ambition of competing in the World Cup in the future years. Apart from India, 23 teams have qualified for the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Here are the qualified teams for the Asian Cup 2023:

Australia, Japan, Iran, Iraq, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, China, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Jordan, Syria, Uzbekistan, India, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Kyrgyz Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia