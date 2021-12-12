Check Out What Sourav Ganguly Said About New ODI Captain Rohit Sharma

A new era in the Indian cricket team has started with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Rohit Sharma has completely taken over the role of T20I and ODI captain.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praised India's new white-ball captain, Rohit Sharma, for his IPL performance ahead of the South Africa tour. Ganguly described Rohit's five IPL victories with the Mumbai Indians as "phenomenal" and recalled how the MI skipper guided India to the Asia Cup triumph without Virat Kohli in the side.

"Rohit Sharma will find a way to succeed and I hope he does. That is why selectors gave him support. His IPL (Mumbai Indians) record is outstanding, with five titles to his credit. He captained India at the Asia Cup a few years ago, which India also won, and India won without Kohli. Winning a championship without him said volumes about the team's strength. As a result, he has enjoyed success in major events. He has a good group of people working for him. So perhaps they can all turn things around, "Ganguly said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli May Pull Out of India-South Africa ODI Series: Reports

Ganguly also believed that Rohit would turn things around in the future and lead India to multiple ICC victories.