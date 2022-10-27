Check Out Virat Kohli's T20I Batting Ranking Changes After T20 World Cup 2022 Vs Pakistan

In the latest ICC T20I rankings, Virat Kohli has risen to ninth place after his unbeaten 82-run innings against Pakistan. Kohli moved six positions to finish ninth and enter into the top ten.

In August, Kohli was placed 35th among batters in the ICC T20I rankings. He had been battling for runs throughout the year 2022 before to the Asia Cup 2022. Virat had not struck an international century since 2019. But everything changed when he decided to take a month off. He took a break and came back. Kohli completed his 71st international century after a three-year wait and concluded as Asia Cup's second-highest run-scorer.

After making his comeback, King Kohli performed one of the greatest ever innings of his life, smashing 82 runs against Pakistan, allowing India to claim a memorable victory in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli not only broke several records in the process, but he also climbed to the ninth position in the two months since August.

Kohli T20I rankings graph:

Before Asia Cup 2022: 35

After Asia Cup 2022: 15

After 1st match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022: 9

A host of big names are making their move up the rankings courtesy of some standout performances at the #T20WorldCup 🔥https://t.co/nr3aR1Xe3X — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022

