Check Out Surya Kumar Yadav's Funny Comment On Shreyas Iyer Injury Video Update

India's middle-order batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the first ODI against England. He has undergone surgery for that in the last month and didn't participate in the IPL 2021 season. Now, it appears that he has begun his rehabilitation. Iyer uploaded a video on Instagram on Saturday in which he can be seen running uphill.

Suryakumar Yadav, a member of Team India and a Mumbai Indians player, made a funny comment on the video. He captioned as "Shahenshah running technique"

In March, Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first One-Day International against England. If the batsman recovers completely, he may be eligible for selection for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, which will take place in July and August. India will play three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty-20 Internationals there.