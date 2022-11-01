Check Out Prithvi Shaw's Emotional Reaction After BCCI Announced Squad

Prithvi Shaw has responded to his exclusion from India's squads for the upcoming tours to Bangladesh and New Zealand. The BCCI announced four different squads for the upcoming tours of New Zealand (18-30 November) and Bangladesh (4-26 December).

Despite senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul being rested for India's tour of New Zealand, Shaw was left out of the squad, and the former U19 World Cup-winning captain responded by posting an anonymous message on Instagram with a picture of Sai Baba.

"Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA," Shaw wrote alongside a picture of Sai Baba and a folded hands emoji. Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was questioned about Shaw's absence from the press conference that announced India's squad for the upcoming tours. "Prithvi Shaw will get his chance in the Indian team soon," Sharma predicted.

After Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana also shared cryptic posts on their Instagram handles after BCCI announced the squads

Here are the posts:

Instagram story of Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana - Players are disappointed and emotional too. pic.twitter.com/L5SDuHaVXn — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 31, 2022

Also Read: BCCI Announces IND vs NZ, IND vs BAN 2022 Series Squad