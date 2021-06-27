Check Out: Nominees For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award

The Indian Hockey team announced PR Sreejesh, India's men's goalkeeper, and Deepika Thakur, a former women's defender, as nominees for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya, and Navjot Kaur have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

Hockey India has nominated former India captain Dr. RP Singh and former women's midfielder Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement. BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

On May 20, the Sports Ministry stated that submissions for the National Sports Awards would be accepted. The deadline for submitting nominations was originally set for June 21, but it was recently extended to June 28.

Until 2019, candidates needed recommendations to apply, but it was removed last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The awards were given out to 74 people last year. Khel Ratna awardees receive Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees receive Rs 15 lakh, Dhronacharya (Lifetime) awardees receive Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand winners receive Rs 10 lakh.