Check Out India's Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2022

Women's Asia Cup 2022: BCCI has announced the India team for the women's Asia Cup 2022, which is slated to begin on October 1st in Bangladesh. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the squad, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

The Women's Asia Cup, which will be contested in the T20 format, will kick off on October 1. India kicks up their campaign against Sri Lanka on the first day. They will then face Malaysia (October 3) and the United Arab Emirates (October 4) on consecutive days before facing Pakistan on October 7.

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players:

Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

