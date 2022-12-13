Check Out India's Qualification Scenario To Reach World Test Championship Final

The second edition of the ICC World Test Championship has sparked a great deal of enthusiasm among fans. The World Test Championship final is expected to take place at the Oval from June 7 to 11.

After the Pakistan series loss to England, India has gained a fair opportunity to compete in the final. With six wins from twelve games, the Indian Cricket Team is now fourth on the WTC 2023 points table. They have 52 points with a 52.08% success rate. India has also lost four games, while two matches resulted in a draw. However, 5 victories will increase their percentage to 62.5.

The Rohit Sharma-led team has six games remaining and must win at least five of them to qualify. They will face Bangladesh in two away Tests before facing Australia in a four-match Test series at home.

India must win both games against Bangladesh and then beat Australia at home by 4-0, 3-1, or 3-0. Only then will they be able to enter the top two of the points table. However, if they lose more than one match, their qualification will be determined by the outcome of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series.

