Check Out Indian Cricket Team's 2022 Match Schedule
If you enjoy cricket, the year 2022 has a lot in store for you. Team India is currently playing Test matches against South Africa. India defeated South Africa at their home ground by 113 runs. Except for the first Test match, the remaining tour matches are scheduled in January.
Apart from January, the Indian team has a hectic schedule in 2022 with series and ICC events.
Here is the full schedule:
January-India Tour of South Africa:
January 3rd-7th: 2nd Test, Johannesburg
January 11th-15th: 3rd Test, Cape Town
January 19th: 1st ODI, Paarl
January 21st: 2nd ODI, Paarl
January 23rd: 3rd ODI, Cape Town
February -West Indies Tour of India
February 6th: 1st ODI, Ahmedabad
February 9th: 2nd ODI, Jaipur
February 12th: 3rd ODI, Kolkata
February 15th: 1st T20I, Cuttack
February 18th: 2nd T20I, Visakhapatnam
February 20th: 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram
February- March: Sri Lanka Tour of India
February 25th-March 1st: 1st Test, Bengaluru.
March 5th-9th: 2nd Test, Mohali
March 13th: 1st T20I, Mohali
March 15th: 2nd T20I, Dharamsala
March 18th: 3rd T20I, Lucknow
March-May: IPL
June- South Africa Tour of India
June 9: First T20, Chennai
June 12: Second T20, Bengaluru
June 14: Third T20, Nagpur
June 17: Fourth T20, Rajkot
June 19: Fifth T20, Delhi
July- India tour of England
July 1: Rescheduled Fifth Test, Birmingham
July 7: First T20, Southampton
July 9: Second T20, Birmingham
July 10: Third T20, Nottingham
July 12: First ODI, London
July 14: Second ODI, London
July 17: Third ODI, Manchester
Sepetember: T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
September - November- Australia Tour of India:
Four Tests and three T20s
October- November: T20 World Cup in Australia
November- Bangladesh Tour Of India
Two Tests and Three ODIs
December- Sri Lanka Tour Of India
Five ODIs