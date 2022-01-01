Check Out Indian Cricket Team's 2022 Match Schedule

If you enjoy cricket, the year 2022 has a lot in store for you. Team India is currently playing Test matches against South Africa. India defeated South Africa at their home ground by 113 runs. Except for the first Test match, the remaining tour matches are scheduled in January.

Apart from January, the Indian team has a hectic schedule in 2022 with series and ICC events.

Here is the full schedule:

January-India Tour of South Africa:

January 3rd-7th: 2nd Test, Johannesburg

January 11th-15th: 3rd Test, Cape Town

January 19th: 1st ODI, Paarl

January 21st: 2nd ODI, Paarl

January 23rd: 3rd ODI, Cape Town

Also Read: Will Preity Zinta Regret Releasing This Player From Punjab Kings

February -West Indies Tour of India

February 6th: 1st ODI, Ahmedabad

February 9th: 2nd ODI, Jaipur

February 12th: 3rd ODI, Kolkata

February 15th: 1st T20I, Cuttack

February 18th: 2nd T20I, Visakhapatnam

February 20th: 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

February- March: Sri Lanka Tour of India

February 25th-March 1st: 1st Test, Bengaluru.

March 5th-9th: 2nd Test, Mohali

March 13th: 1st T20I, Mohali

March 15th: 2nd T20I, Dharamsala

March 18th: 3rd T20I, Lucknow

March-May: IPL

June- South Africa Tour of India

June 9: First T20, Chennai

June 12: Second T20, Bengaluru

June 14: Third T20, Nagpur

June 17: Fourth T20, Rajkot

June 19: Fifth T20, Delhi

July- India tour of England

July 1: Rescheduled Fifth Test, Birmingham

July 7: First T20, Southampton

July 9: Second T20, Birmingham

July 10: Third T20, Nottingham

July 12: First ODI, London

July 14: Second ODI, London

July 17: Third ODI, Manchester

Sepetember: T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

September - November- Australia Tour of India:

Four Tests and three T20s

October- November: T20 World Cup in Australia

November- Bangladesh Tour Of India

Two Tests and Three ODIs

December- Sri Lanka Tour Of India

Five ODIs