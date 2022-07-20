Check New Dates Of Asian Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced revised dates for the 19th Asian Games, which will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The event, which was initially scheduled to take place between September 10 and 25, this year was postponed because of the COVID-19 epidemic, will now take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

On May 6, 2022, the OCA Executive Board (EB) established a "Task Force" to finalise the new Games dates.

"The Task Force met with the Chinese Olympic Committee, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), and other stakeholders over the previous two months to establish a window for the Games that would not interfere with other significant international sports events," the OCA said in a statement.

Surprisingly, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will take place fewer than ten months after the Asian Games.

