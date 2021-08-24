Check India's Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics 2021

After the historic moments for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all eyes are on the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. In these Paralympics, a total of 54 athletes from India will participate in nine sports.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics begins on August 24 at 4.30 pm IST. Javelin thrower Tek Chand is the country’s flag bearer. The Games will take place from August 24 to September 5.

India's schedule in the Tokyo Paralympics:

Table Tennis

August 25, 26 – Women’s singles class 3 group stage

August 27 – Women’s singles class 3 eliminations

August 28 – Women’s singles class 3 gold medal match

Archery

August 27 – Men and women’s compound ranking round

August 28 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds

August 29 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds, mixed team elimination rounds, and medal matches

August 30 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches

August 31 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches

September 3 – Men’s individual elimination rounds and medal matches

Powerlifting

August 27 – Men’s 65kg, women’s 50kg

Shooting

August 30 – Men’s 10m air rifle standing, women’s 10m air rifle

August 31 – Men’s 10m air pistol, women’s 10m air pistol

September 1 – Mixed 10m air rifle

September 2 – Mixed 25m pistol

Swimming

August 27 – Men’s 200m individual medley race

September 3 – Men’s 50m butterfly race

Javelin Throw:

August 30- Men’s Javelin throw

Badminton

September 1 – Men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles

September 2 – Men’s singles, men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles

Taekwondo

September 2 – Women K44 – 49kg