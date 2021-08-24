Check India's Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics 2021
After the historic moments for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all eyes are on the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. In these Paralympics, a total of 54 athletes from India will participate in nine sports.
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics begins on August 24 at 4.30 pm IST. Javelin thrower Tek Chand is the country’s flag bearer. The Games will take place from August 24 to September 5.
India's schedule in the Tokyo Paralympics:
Table Tennis
August 25, 26 – Women’s singles class 3 group stage
August 27 – Women’s singles class 3 eliminations
August 28 – Women’s singles class 3 gold medal match
Archery
August 27 – Men and women’s compound ranking round
August 28 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds
August 29 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds, mixed team elimination rounds, and medal matches
August 30 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches
August 31 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches
September 3 – Men’s individual elimination rounds and medal matches
Powerlifting
August 27 – Men’s 65kg, women’s 50kg
Shooting
August 30 – Men’s 10m air rifle standing, women’s 10m air rifle
August 31 – Men’s 10m air pistol, women’s 10m air pistol
September 1 – Mixed 10m air rifle
September 2 – Mixed 25m pistol
Swimming
August 27 – Men’s 200m individual medley race
September 3 – Men’s 50m butterfly race
Javelin Throw:
August 30- Men’s Javelin throw
Badminton
September 1 – Men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles
September 2 – Men’s singles, men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles
Taekwondo
September 2 – Women K44 – 49kg