Cheating Case Filed Against Ranji Team Captain, Deets Inside

Vidhan Sabha police have filed a case against the captain of Chhattisgarh's Ranji Trophy captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia (31), a resident of Balod district, for allegedly obtaining the position of accountant in the Indian Audit Accounts Department Office of the Principal Accountant General Audit using forged documents said an official.

According to the official, after preliminary verification of the certified documents submitted by the cricketer, he was called for field testing, and based on his performance, Bhatia was selected from the likely list of applicants.

The cricketer had submitted a BCom degree certificate from Bundelkhand University Jhansi, and the department had contacted the university to verify the authenticity of the degree and learned that no such mark sheet had been issued, resulting in a complaint being lodged with the Vidhan Sabha police station, he said.

According to the official, a case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and other relevant provisions of the IPC in this respect, and the matter is being investigated.

Bhatia played for India in the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup before joining the Pune Warriors in the 2011 Indian Premier League. In 2017, he was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore.