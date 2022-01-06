Chakda Xpress Teaser: Twitterati Reactions On Anushka's Sharma Comeback Film

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood comeback with the film 'Chakda Xpress,' which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress shared the teaser on her social media handles and wrote " It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket"

At first, fans were happy to see Anushka Sharma on the screen again after four years. At the same time, a section of fans commented that she does not fit this role.

While some saw a mismatch in the actress' skin tone and height, others criticized her Bengali accent. Cricket fans, on the other hand, took to Twitter to say, "Jhulan Goswami is a sporting star in India. She deserves better."

Here are the reactions:

Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami… that horrible Bengali accent, can’t wait for a terrible bowling action as well. #ChakdaXpress — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) January 6, 2022

What a pathetic attempt to copy bengali-hindi accent by @AnushkaSharma. @JhulanG10 deserves better than this....#AnushkaSharma not fit for the role #ChakdaXpress — agyaat_bond007 (@Agyaat_Bond007) January 6, 2022