Chakda Xpress Teaser: Anushka Sharma Brings Jhulan Goswami's Story To Big Screen

After a four-year break, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is returning to the big screen. Anushka Sharma, last seen in the 2018 film Zero, will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will portray the titular character, former Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami.

The actress took to social media to reveal the film's teaser. The teaser depicts the 2008 India-Australia match when the Indian team was preparing to meet their opponent. However, unlike the men's squad, there were few people cheering them on.

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram account

She added "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."