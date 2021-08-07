Chak De 2 Trends After Indian Women's Hockey Coach Thanks SRK

Although the Indian women's hockey team did not win a medal at Tokyo Olympics, their performance was nothing short of inspiring.

It's inspiring enough to be the storyline of a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit sports film 'Chak De! India.' said, Coach Sjoerd Marijne

Team India was beaten by Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday. Following the game, SRK took to Twitter to praise Marijne and the girls for their ability to inspire the nation.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia Loses In Semi-Final, To Fight For Bronze

"Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory, " Sharuk Khan tweeted.

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

Coach Sjoerd Marijne replied to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet saying, "Thank you @srk for all the love! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De! part 2, what say? "

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? 😊 https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

Fans began comparing coach Sjoerd Marijne to the fictitious character Kabir Khan, depicted by Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Chak De! India' after the Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.