Chaitanyapuri: Students Arrested For Selling Ind Vs Aus Hyderabad Match Tickets in Black

The third T20I match between India and Australia will be played at RGI Stadium, Uppal, on September 25. Ahead of the match, Rachakonda police's Special Operations Team (SOT) nabbed two students who were reportedly selling the tickets in black.

As per details, Gudidhevuni Machendra (23) MSc 2nd year and his friend Gadam Bharath Reddy (21) Degree 3rd were selling Rs. 1,500 tickets for Rs. 6,000 and profiting illegally in Chaitanyapuri.

On a tip-off, the SOT LB Nagar team nabbed two people and took match tickets and cell phones from them. Furthermore, they sent them to the Chaitanyapuri police station for investigation.

