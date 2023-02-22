Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Team Standings

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Eight teams from eight regional Indian film industries will compete for the 2023 Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

CCL began in 2011, brings together top stars and actors from Indian cinema to compete on the cricket field.

During the tournament, 19 matches will be played, with the grand finale taking place on March 19.

The eight teams competing in CCL 2023 are Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.

So far, eight teams played one match with Karnataka Bulldozers stands at top while Mumbai Heros at eighth place.

CCL 2023 points table: