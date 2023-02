Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Schedule, Teams and Captains

The Celebrity Cricket League's next season will begin on February 18. This year's competition will include a total of eight teams. There will be a total of 16 group-stage matches before the top four teams advance to the semi-finals. The tournament's final match will be contested on March 19 in Hyderabad.

Team Captains:

Telugu Warriors - Akhil Akkineni

Punjab D’Sher - Sonu Sood

Mumbai Heroes - Riteish Deshmukh

Kerala Strikers – Kunchacko Boban

Karnataka Bulldozers- Sudeep

Chennai Rhinos – Arya

Bhojpuri Dabangs – Manoj Tiwary

Benagal Tigers - Jisshu

CCL Schedule:

Feburary 18: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers and Chennai Rhions vs Karnataka Bulldozers

Feburary 19: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri and Mumbai Heroes vs Punjav De Sher

Feburary 25: Bhojpuri Dabanggas vs Punjab de Sher and Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhions

Feburary 26: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka and Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers

March 4: Chennai Rhions vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors

March 5: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers and Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher

March 11: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers and Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos

March 12: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Telugu Warrios vs Punjab De Sher

March 18: Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4 and Semi Final 3 vs Semi Final 2

March 19: Final

