Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Introduces New Format of T20 Cricket 

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 introduces an all-new format, for the first time in cricket history where a T20 match will be played in 2 innings of 10 overs each.

The new format will offer More Cricket, More Entertainment, and More Fun with the Cine Stars from 8 teams representing the respective Film Industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) competing for the CCL 2023 crown.

The league also announced the onboarding of A23 – a skill-based gaming platform- as this season’s Presenting Sponsor. Parle is already on board as the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is back with an enthralling season that promises to be more entertaining than ever. CCL 2023

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, Vice President of Marketing A23 said, "We are thrilled to partner with Celebrity Cricket League, an event that captures the attention of millions of fans across the country. As pioneers of online skill-based gaming in India, we recognize the importance of connecting with our target audience, who are passionate about games of skill and celebrities.

By aligning our brand with such events, we can tap into fans' excitement and enthusiasm, and increase our message's relevance to our existing and prospective customers. We are confident that this partnership will help us enhance our brand awareness and engagement, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with CCL".

"CCL has been a pioneer in sportainment in India, and we are proud to bring it back for our fans," said Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League " This CCL 2023 offers the viewers More Cricket, More Celebrities, and More Fun with the new format. It is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible experience for fans and players alike. "

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood, Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aarya is captain of Chennai Rhinos.

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels.

All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary. Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers and matches of Kerala Strikers will be telecasted on Flowers TV.

CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in its new season – Reimagined, Refreshing, and Reloaded!

Fasten your seatbelts for more Fun!!