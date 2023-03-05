CCL: Telugu Warriors Vs Punjab De Sher Match Result

The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is Reloadedhad a greatmatch betweenPunjab De SherVs Telugu Warriors for the 9th Game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Punjab De Sher beat Telugu Warriors in a nail-biting finish to keep their hopes alive in CCL 2023.The match was amazing with some blitzing performances by players from both sides. The game wasentertaining and a powerhouse of cricketing fun in an all-new format.

It is the first time in cricket history that a T20 match will be played in 2 innings of 10 overs each. The new format offers More Cricket, More Entertainment, and More Fun with the Cine Stars from 8 teams representing the respective Film Industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) competing for the CCL 2023 crown.

Match 9: Punjab De Sher Vs Telugu Warriors

Playing XIPunjab De Sher: Navraj Hans, Amith Bhalla, Dev Kharod , Binnu Dhillon(c), Babbal Rai, Rahul Jaittly, Balraj Syal, Anuj Khurana(wk), Suyyansh Rai, Mayur Mehta, Daksh Ajith, Rajiv Rishi, Karan Wahi, Hardy Sandhu

Playing XI: Telugu Warriors: Akhil Akkineni(c), Sudheer Babu, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Ashwin Babu, Sachiin Joshi, Prince, Ayyappa Sharma(wk), Thaman, Roshan, Simha, Vishwa, Khayyum

Toss: Telugu Warriorswon the toss and decided to bat

Both teams were represented by star players from Telugu and Punjabi film industries. They hadsome leading actresses and influencers cheering the respective teams, adding to the Glamour.

Highlights:

1stInnings: Telugu Warriors:Telugu Warriorsscored 98Runs for 4 wickets in their allotted 10 Overs

Thaman top scored with unbeaten 37 Runsoff 18 balls followed bya rapid-fire 28 by Akhil Akkineni. Punjab De Sher’s Suyyansh Raitook 3 wickets for 8 Runs in the allotted quota of 2 Overs and stem the flow of runs helping to contain Telugu Warriors below 100.

1stInnings Punjab De Sher:Punjab De Sherscored 101 Runs for 2 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs securing the lead of 3 Runs. Babbal Rai top scored with an attacking knock of 62 Runsoff 32 ballsfollowed by well-made 18 runs by Binnu Dhillon.

In the 2nd Innings

2nd InningsTelugu Warriors: Telugu Warriorsscored 112 Runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs setting a target of 110 to win for Punjab De Sher. Ashwin Babu top scored with a blitzing knock of 32 Runsin 15 balls followed by27 runs from 14 balls by Captain Akhil Akkineni.

Requiring 110 Runs to win

2nd Innings Punjab De Sher: Punjab De Sher achieved the target in a nail-biting finish in the lastover of their innings. Mayur Mehta powered the run chase scoring70 runs off 32 balls.

Result: Winners: Punjab De Sher beat Telugu Warriors by 6 wickets.

The league has Parleas the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023 and A23 – a skill-based gaming platform- as this season’s Presenting Sponsor.

According to Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, “We are delighted to bring back the Reimagined, Refreshed, and Reloaded edition of Celebrity Cricket League 2023. This season offers More Cricket, More Celebrities, and More Fun for the visitors with the new format of a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. We are excited at the response to the first 8 games, and especially thank the people of Bengaluru for an overwhelming response to CCL 2023 and look forward to more excitement in the rest of the games.”

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood, Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aarya is captain of Chennai Rhinos.

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels.

All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary.Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers and matches of Kerala Strikers will be telecasted on Flowers TV.

CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in its new season – Reimagined, Refreshing, and Reloaded!

Fasten your seatbelts for more Fun!!

To plan your next 3 weekends refer to the match schedule enclosed herewith.