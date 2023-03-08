CCL 2023: Which Teams Will Reach Semi Finals?

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 season has come to an end. Only four games remain before the top four are determined, and the competition will be exciting. Teams like Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs have advanced to the semi-finals while, Kerala Strikers and Bengal Tigers are now at the bottom of the points standings, with little chance of making it to the knock-out stage.

The Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are the top two teams as of March 8, with 6 points each. Telugu Warriors and Mumbai Heroes are in third and fourth place with 4 points each. The Heroes put up a strong performance on Sunday to defeat and evict the Kerala Strikers by 7 runs; they will next face the Bengal Tigers on March 12, and a win would place them in the semi-finals.

The net run rate will play a significant role in determining the final four semi-finalists. The semi-finals and grand finale will be held in Hyderabad on March 18th and 19th, respectively.

CCL 2023 next matches schedule:

March 11: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers and Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos

March 12: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher

March 18: Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4 and Semi Final 3 vs Semi Final 2

March 19: Final

