CCL 2023: Where Does Telugu Warriors Stands After Win Against Bengal Tigers

CCL 2023: Telugu Warriors won the second match against Bengal Tigers by 8 wickets and becomes the Celebrity Cricket League table toppers.

So far, Telugu Warriors has played two matches and won the two matches. Telugu Warriors has four points and with a net run rate of 2.229. Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Telugu Warriors has four points but Bhojpuri Dabbangs has less net run rate compared to Telugu Warriors making them to sit at second place.

Speaking of the match, captain Akhil Akkineni and Ashwin superb knocks helps Telugu Warriors to win their second match. Telugu Warriors will play their next match against Punjab De Sher on March 4 at Bangalore.