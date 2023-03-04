CCL 2023: Telugu Warriors Lose to Punjab De Sher By 6 Wickets

In a close battle between Telugu Warriors and Punjab de Sher, Punjab won by runs at Bangalore thanks to Mayur and Babbal. It was first defeat for Telugu Warriors in the Celebrity Cricket League.

1st innings Telugu Warriors: Telugu Warriors had a good start. In first 2 overs openers Akhil Akkineni and Prince scored 23 runs. Punjab de Sher bowler Suyyash picked Akhil Akkineni and sudheer Babu's wicket. Akhil scored 28 runs off 14 balls. Ashwin Babu who came to bat at four also gave his wicket early. Thaman played an crucial innings to set a decent target for Punjab de Sher. At a point Telugu Warriors were 44 for 3. Thaman's 37 runs off 18 balls helped Telugu Warriors to score 98 runs in 10 overs. Suyyash picked three wickets and gave only 9 runs in his two overs.

In reply:

1st innings Punjab de Sher: Babbal Rai scored 62 runa of 32 balls. Telugu Warriors bowler Prince gave 31 runs in his two overs while, Raghu, Ashwin, Smart and Thaman gave 17 runs. In 1p overs Punjab de Sher scored 101 runs and had 3 runs lead.

2nd innings Telugu Warriors: Ashwin Babu, Nikhil and skipper Akhil Akkineni played a beautiful innings. Akhil scored 27(14), Ashwin 32(15) and Nikhil 19(11) which helped team to score 112 runs in 10 overs.

In reply:

2nd innings Punjab de Sher: Chasing 109 target, Opener Mayur played an match winning knock of 70 runs in 31 balls. Ashwin, Sachin and Thaman each picked one wicket. Punjab de Sher chased the target in 9.3 overs and won the match.