CCL 2023: Kichcha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers Team Wins Against Kerala Strikers

CCL 2023: A dominant start from the Karnata Bulldozers right start from the game. Karnata Bulldozers deafated Kerala Blasters by eight wickets.

Toss Update: Kerala Strikers won toss and chose to bat first

1st Innings Kerala Strikers: Kerala Strikers had a shaky start. They lost two wickets in 2 overs. With some sixes and four skipper Unni Mukundan tried to bring the game back but he got out. Wicket-keeper Rajeev scored an blastering fifty which helped Kerala Strikers to post good total against Karnataka Bulldozers. In the alloted 10 overs Kerala scored 101 for five.

In reply:

1st Innings Karnataka Bulldozers: Good start for the Karnataka Bullodozers. In three overs openers Krishna and Pradep scored 34 runs. Trying for a six, Krishna got out at the long-on. In the Manikuttan over, Karnataka Bulldozers scored 15 runs, which was the expensive over. Karnataka Bulldozers achieved the traget in 8 overs and lead by 23 runs. Pradeep scored half-century and Kerala Strikers bowler Jean picked two wicktes.

2nd Innings Kerala Strikers: Again it was slow start by the Kerala strikers losing two wickets early. Siddharth Menon scored 20 runs. Back to back sixes from Rajeev Pillali helped Kerala Strikers to post 105 for 5. Karnataka Bulldozers need 83 runs to win the match.

In reply:

2nd Innings Karnataka Bulldozers: Karnataka won the game easily. Vivek picked two wickets in his 2 overs. Rajjev Hanu scored 34 runs while, Jayam Karthik scored 31 runs. Karnataka Bulldozers achieved the target in 6 overs.