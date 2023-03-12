CCL 2023: Karnataka Bulldozers Win by 8 Wickets

CCL 2023: Karnataka Bulldozers won the match by 8 wickets against Punjab De Sher. Punjab De Sher won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Bulldozers limited the Punjab side to 80 runs for 7 wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Dev Kharod led Punjab with 20 runs on 14 balls, followed by Ninja B with 19 runs on 19 balls.

Bulldozers openers Darling Krishna and skipper Pradeep Bogadi scored 69 for no loss at the midway point, setting up a dangerous total. Pradeep (50) was out in the ninth over. Rajeev, who batted at number 4, got 33 runs off only 9 nine balls, leading the team to 140-2 at the conclusion of 10 overs.

Team Punjab had a huge total as they returned for their second innings. They were already 60 runs behind of the Bulldozers' total and needed to add a significant number of runs to give the latter a chance. Punjab De Shers finally scored 100 runs, while the Bulldozers needed just 40 to win.

Rajeev Hanu, who began with Kiccha Sudeep, was keen to win the game quickly and reached 28 off only 8 balls before getting clean bowled. Sudeep also left shortly after, but the squad just needed 10 runs to win, which J Karthik and Bachchan easily achieved.

