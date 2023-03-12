CCL 2023: China Rhinos Beat Telugu Warriors

The Celebrity Cricket League 2023–Reloaded: Chennai Rhinos beat Telugu Warriors with a spirited performance giving themselves an outside chance to qualify for the semifinals.

It is the first time in cricket history that a T20 match will be played in 2 innings of 10 overs each. The new format offers More Cricket, More Entertainment, and More Fun with the Cine Stars from 8 teams representing the respective Film Industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) competing for the CCL 2023 crown.

Match 15: Chennai Rhinos v Telugu Warriors

Playing XI Chennai Rhinos:

Jiiva(c), Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Siva, Ramana(wk), Adhav Kannadasan, N Dasarathi.

Playing XI Telugu Warriors: Akhil Akkineni(c), Sudheer Babu, Raghu, Samrat, Ashwin Babu, Prince, Harish(wk), Nandakishore, Thaman, Roshan, Sachin Joshi, Vishwa, Nikhil, Sushant, Vishwa

Toss: Telugu Warriors won the toss and decided to field

Highlights:

1st Innings Chennai Rhinos: Chennai Rhinos scored 84 runs for 9 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs. Kalai Arasan top scored with 28 runs and Vikranth chipped in with an invaluable 20 runs. Raghu from Telugu Warriors took 3 wickets for 16 runs in the allotted 2 overs.

In reply:

1st Innings Telugu Warriors :Telugu Warriors scored 93 Runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs securing a narrow lead of 9 runs. Roshan Top-scored with a blitzing knock of 56 runs off 32 balls. Adhav Kannadasan from Chennai Rhinos picked up 2 wickets for 15 runs in the allotted 2 overs.

In the 2nd Innings

2nd InningsChennai Rhinos: Chennai Rhinos scored 109 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs. Setting a target of 101 runs to win for Telugu Warriors. Vishnu Vishal top scored with 34 runs off 12 balls and Prithvi chipped in with 24 runs off 12 balls. Thaman from Telugu Warriors picked up 3 wickets for 14 runs in his 2 overs.

In reply: Requiring 101 Runs to win

2nd Innings Telugu Warriors: Telugu Warriors lost the match by just reaching 80 runs for 7 wickets in their stipulated 10 overs falling short by 20 runs. Prince top scored with 23 runs from 21 balls in an unimpressive run chase. Vikranth and Kalai Arasan from Chennai Rhinos picked up 2 wickets each to put brakes on Telugu Warrior’s run chase.

Result: Chennai Rhinos beat Telugu Warriors by 20 runs. Despite the loss, Telugu Warriors are on the 3rd spot on the points table and assured of a semifinal spot.

The league has Parleas the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023 and A23 – a skill-based gaming platform- as this season’s Presenting Sponsor.

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood, Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aaryais captain of Chennai Rhinos.

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels.All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary.

Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers and matches of Kerala Strikers will be telecasted on Flowers TV.

CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in its new season – Reimagined, Refreshing, and Reloaded!

Fasten your seatbelts for more Fun!!

Points Table after Match 15 : http://ccl.in/points