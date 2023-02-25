CCL 2023: Akhil, Ashwin Shine As Telugu Warriors Beat Bengal Tigers By 8 Wickets

Telugu Warriors dominated the game right from the start and won against Bengal Warriors by eight wickets.

Toss: Telugu Warriors won the toss and elected to Field

Highlights:

1st Innings Bengal Tigers: Batting first, Bengal Tigers scored 114 Runs in the allotted 10 Overs. Bengal Tigers lost three wickets for 32 runa. However, captain Jisshu scored an maginificent half-century to set a decent total for Telugu Warriors. Prince highlight of the bowlers who picked three wickets and gave only 15 runs.

In reply:

1st Innings Telugu Warriors: Telugu Warriors scored 126 runs for 4 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs conceding a lead of 12 runs to Bengal Tigers. Akhil Akkineni and Ashwin Babu were the top scorers for Telugu Warriors. Akhil scored 57 runs off 26 balls while, Ashwin scored 43 runs off 17 balls. Jammy Banrjee and Sandip each picked one wicket.

In the 2nd Innings

2nd Innings Bengal Tigers: Bengal Tigers scored 126 runs wickets in the allotted 10 Overs setting a Target of 114 runs for Telugu Warriors. Captain Jisshu top scorer with 83 runs.

In reply:

2nd Innings Telugu Warriors: Telugu warriors easily won the match. Telugu Warriors reached the target in 8.2 over. Ashwin top scored with 62 runs.