Good news for cricket lovers! The star batsman Chris Henry Gayle, who likes to be called as Universe Boss, is set to make a come back in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The 42-year-old Jamaican cricketer Gayle has hinted in his intense workout video on Instagram and captioned the post "In prep for IPL next year!" He skipped the IPL 2022 edition. But, preparing to play in the 16th edition of the T20 tournament.

The T20 legend has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Universe Boss has played 142 IPL games scoring 4965 runs at a strike rate of 148.96. He has scored six centuries and 31 fifties and also took 18 wickets.