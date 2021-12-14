Captaincy Controversy Widened Rift Between Kohli-Rohit, Say Fans

After the T20 World Cup, there were twists and turns in the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli stepped down as T20I captain but announced that he will continue to captain India in ODIs and Tests.

However, the BCCI removed him from the ODI captaincy and said that Rohit Sharma would lead the team. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has spoken on the issue and said, "It's a decision made jointly by the BCCI and the selectors. Actually, the BCCI had asked Virat to continue as T20I captain, but he refused. And the selectors did not think it was appropriate to have two different captains for two white-ball forms, "said Ganguly.

Now there are reports that Virat Kohli may miss the ODI series against South Africa. Based on sources, Kohli has requested a break in January from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to spend time with his family. It's worth noting that Virat Kohli and Anushka Shama's daughter, Vamika, will turn one on January 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test matches due to injury. For the South Africa series, Rohit Sharma will not play Test matches where Virat is the captain, and Virat Kohli may not play the ODI series where Rohit Sharma leads the team.

After hearing all the news, fans are speculating that there is a rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli over the captaincy issue and saying that the incident was not a coincidence.

Here are the reactions:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 So Rohit is injured for the duration of the tests which kohli is supposed to captain. And kohli is taking a break for the odis which Rohit is supposed to captain? 👀👀👀👀 — Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) December 14, 2021

Rohit is injured exactly for the duration of test series. Virat is taking a break exactly for the duration of ODI series. It's just a coincidence. Everything is normal in the Indian cricket team. pic.twitter.com/Q0K6XEaCX7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 14, 2021

Virat kohli won't play ODIs under Rohit captaincy. Ego problems . 🤦🤦🤦. @vikrantgupta73 . Disaster for indian cricket on cards ? — శ్రీనివాస్ రాచకొండ (@its_srinu) December 14, 2021

Rohit sitting out in Tests



Virat sitting out in ODIs



Nothing fishy here. Great script for Inside Edge 4. @InsideEdgeAMZN @excelmovies — Shubham Agrawal (@shubh_vachan) December 14, 2021

Rohit Sharma is Injured only for tests. Virat Kohli is taking rest only in ODIs. BCCI saying everything is fine between them.



Meanwhile Indian cricket team fans :-#IndvsSA #INDvSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/rbJmbtB42I — Ashraf Arzoo (@crazyashraf_) December 14, 2021

Rohit unavailable for tests, virat unavailable for ODIs, everything is okey between rohit and virat? Where is indian cricket going ? https://t.co/qSSyTi4PKL — Akash Rathore (@AkashR52) December 14, 2021

Rohit injured before test series against South Africa.

Virat takes a break from ODI series against South Africa.



Cricket fans : pic.twitter.com/KKgJeDaegi — Memes N Trolls (@_memesntrolls_) December 14, 2021