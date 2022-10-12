Captain to Choreographer: Shikhar Dhawan Teaches Dance To Teammates, After India Seal Series Against South Africa

India vs South Africa ODI: In the series decider match in Delhi, Team India beat South Africa by 7 wickets. India pulled down the goal with more than 30 overs to spare after dismissing South Africa for 99. Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets in 4.1 overs, while Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed each claimed two wickets.

Shubman Gill led the team in scoring, coming one run short of his half-century, while Shreyas Iyer hit the game-winning six off Marco Jansen.

Following the series victory, the Indian squad, led by stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, celebrated wildly in the changing room. He posted a dance video on his Instagram account in which Indian players were seen dancing to the Bolo Tara Tara song. The post went viral within minutes. However, India's stand-in head coach, VVS Laxman, provided a thorough video of behind-the-scenes aspects, in which Dhawan can be seen teaching his colleagues the dance routines.

"Shikhar Dhawan leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well. Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra," VVS Laxman captioned the video.

Here is the video:

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

