Cape Town Test Memes Flood Social Media Over Controversial DRS in Ind Vs SA

In the current fourth innings of the Cape Town Test, Team India players looked irritated after a controversial Judgment Review System (DRS) call helped South Africa skipper Dean Elgar have his LBW decision reversed.

KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin all had varied responses to the decision.

The incident happened in the 21st over of the innings, in which Ashwin bowled. The spinner produced a tossed-up delivery that drifted in, hitting Elgar on the inside edge and striking him directly in front of the stumps, prompting on-field umpire Marais Erasmus to raise his finger.

You know how they say technology is 99% accurate. Well today we saw the other 1%. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/v9BvpGP8TL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 13, 2022

Virat Kohli speaks directly into the stump mic, claiming that the DRS came in South Africa's favor.

Ashwin said, "You should find better ways to win Supersport" (South Africa's broadcaster).

Then Virat Kohli said: "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time."

Finally, KL Rahul said: "The whole country is playing against XI guys."

Kohli and Indian players on the stump mic #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/fXs6x8RFtD — Xolani (@ThatXolani) January 13, 2022

Here are other reactions:

Looked that Virat Kohli checking stumps. pic.twitter.com/AgWlPUh23R — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 13, 2022

"Fcuking camera team"

"Supersport is a joke"

"focus on your team as well as they shine the ball eh not just the opposition. trying to catch people all the time"

Kohli is angry as hell pic.twitter.com/KYFyM8BUPP — S 🧣 (@kollyscharm) January 13, 2022

UMPIRE: THAT'S IMPOSSIBLE ; HUH ! THAT IS IMPOSSIBLE

KL RAHUL: WHOLE COUNTRY PLAYING AGAINST 11 GUYS

MAYANK: MAKING THE SPORT LOOK BAD NOW

VIRAT KOHLI: FOCUS ON YOUR TEAM AS WELL WHEN THEY SHINE THE BALL NOT JUST THE OPPOSITION#INDvSA #SAvIND #DRS Supersport #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/gX0UabmdMA — Mohit Arora (@_MohitArora_) January 13, 2022

At Newlands in Cape Town, Elgar and Keegan Petersen held their ground as South Africa took complete control of the ongoing third Test against India on Thursday.

South Africa's total at stumps was 101/2, with the hosts still needing 111 runs to win. At the moment, Petersen (48*) is undefeated at the crease.