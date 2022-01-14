Cape Town Test Memes Flood Social Media Over Controversial DRS in Ind Vs SA

Jan 14, 2022, 11:37 IST
In the current fourth innings of the Cape Town Test, Team India players looked irritated after a controversial Judgment Review System (DRS) call helped South Africa skipper Dean Elgar have his LBW decision reversed.

KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin all had varied responses to the decision.

The incident happened in the 21st over of the innings, in which Ashwin bowled. The spinner produced a tossed-up delivery that drifted in, hitting Elgar on the inside edge and striking him directly in front of the stumps, prompting on-field umpire Marais Erasmus to raise his finger.

Virat Kohli speaks directly into the stump mic, claiming that the DRS came in South Africa's favor.

Ashwin said, "You should find better ways to win Supersport" (South Africa's broadcaster).

Then Virat Kohli said: "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time."

Finally, KL Rahul said: "The whole country is playing against XI guys."

Here are other reactions:

At Newlands in Cape Town, Elgar and Keegan Petersen held their ground as South Africa took complete control of the ongoing third Test against India on Thursday.

South Africa's total at stumps was 101/2, with the hosts still needing 111 runs to win. At the moment, Petersen (48*) is undefeated at the crease.


