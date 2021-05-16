Can't Compare PSL With IPL, Admits Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani pacer, admitted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the best cricket tournament in the world and that his country's T20 series, the Pakistan Super League pales in comparison. Wahab, who has been a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since its inception, highlighted the gaps between the PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The participation of top foreign players in the IPL makes it the best in the world, said Riaz. He stated that the two leagues draught players in different ways.

“The IPL is a league in which all of the best foreign players compete. IPL and PSL are not comparable, I assume IPL is on a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, connect, and the way they choose players are all very different. I don't believe any league will compete with the IPL, but the PSL must be the league that stands behind it.

Riaz however went on to defend the league and went on to say that, the PSL's bowling standards are the highest of any league in the world. He also mentioned that the PSL could be better than the IPL in terms of bowling units.