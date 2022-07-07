Candice Warner Slams Cricket Australia Over Captaincy Ban On Her Husband

Candice Warner, David Warner's wife, has spoken out against Cricket Australia and said her husband's lifelong leadership ban was an injustice.

"I think out of nine or 10 games, he’s only lost one as captain. Yeah, it bothers me. I don’t like injustice, so it does bother me. My job wasn’t to question my husband, it was about supporting David at that time," she said

The Warner family is said to be unhappy with Steve Smith's appointment to Australia's vice-captaincy. Smith was appointed as Pat Cummins' Test deputy before the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia and has held that post ever since. It should be recalled that Smith was implicated in the ball-tampering controversy that also included Cameron Bancroft.

Returning to the infamous 'Sandpapergate' affair, Cricket Australia (CA) handed down a 12-month suspension to both Smith and Warner after they were found guilty of the offense, with the former being fined their whole match fee.