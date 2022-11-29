Canada Wins Maiden Davis Cup Title, Beats Australia 2-0

Cannada won their maiden Davis Cup title after defeating Australia. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Canada to beat Australia and to lift the title.

After Shapovalov defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4, Auger-Aliassime won the match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur.

Shapovalov had lost both of his singles matches this week and had back treatment following a three-set loss against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals on Saturday that lasted 3 hours, and 15 minutes. However, the left-hander raced rapidly about the court on Sunday, picking up angles to hit winners and sprinting to a 4-0 lead in the opening set.

Auger-Aliassime then completed a perfect week in Spain to cap off his outstanding second half of the season. He had saved the Canadians twice after Shapovalov had lost the first singles match, and on Saturday he replaced his tired teammate to join Vasek Pospisil for the crucial doubles point.

