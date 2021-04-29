Can You Watch IPL When Family Member Is On Death Bed, Asks Aussie RCB Cricketer

Adam Zampa, a Royal Challengers Bangalore player and an Australian leg-spinner, has revealed why he left the IPL halfway through. It is known that RCB players Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson left IPL for personal reasons, which was respected and supported by the RCB management.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald. Zampa stated that he left the IPL because it is the 'most vulnerable 'bio-bubble format in which he had participated. He went on to state that the tournament should be held in UAE, as it is last season.

"We’ve been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it’s India, we’re always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful… I just felt like it was the most vulnerable," said Zampa

The RCB Player said, "There are lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people, but that’s also going to be a personal choice. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn’t care about cricket."

He also praised Pat Cummins for donating money to the PM-CARES fund.