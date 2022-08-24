Can Rohit Sharma Break Sachin Tendulkar's Asia Cup Record?

Asia Cup 2022 will commence on August 27 with an opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai. India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

The Indian team reached Dubai on August 23. It is known that Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of Asia Cup due to injury and head Coach Rahul Dravid was tested COVID positive.

There were reports that Rahul Dravid will be examined again on Thursday before a final decision is made and the BCCI has requested VVS Laxman to stay on alert for the next 48 hours.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is one step away to break the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record in the Asia Cup. Sachin Tendulkar scored 971 runs in Asia Cup and tops the list of most runs scored by an Indian player in the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma is just 88 runs away and stands second on the list. If Rohit Sharma can achieve this he can beat Sachin Tendulkar's record and remains top in the most runs for India in Asia Cup:

Most runs for India in Asia Cup:

Sachin Tendulkar - 971 runs

Rohit Sharma - 883 runs

Virat Kohli - 766 runs

MS Dhoni - 766 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 613 runs