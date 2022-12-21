Can Pakistan Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Whitewash Against England?

Pakistan lost the home Test series against England 3-0 on Tuesday, resulting in a whitewash at home in Test cricket for the first time. Despite their recent setback, the Men in Green remain in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final in 2021-23.

The hosts dropped to the eighth position in the WTC rankings, although they are still in the race statistically. However, it will require a lot of help from other teams because Babar's men's destiny is no longer in their own hands.

Pakistan presently has a PCT (points percentage) of 38.89. If Babar's side wins their last two Test matches against New Zealand, they may achieve a maximum of 47.62 PCT.

Here is the Pakistan qualification scenario:

1. Men in Green must win both of their remaining games against New Zealand; if the Kiwis win even one, Pakistan's chances were less.

2. Bangladesh must beat India

3. Australia must beat India and South Africa

4. New Zealand must win against Sri Lanka

5. West Indies must beat South Africa 1-0

