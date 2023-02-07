Can India Reach WTC Final If They Lose Border Gavaskar Trophy?

Border Gavaskar Trophy: One of cricket's greatest rivalries has returned. India and Australia will play a four-match Test series starting on January 9. Winning the series is crucial for both teams. Australia hopes to end its run of Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) defeats, while the Men in Blue win the series, they will advance to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is set to take place in June. Australia is currently on top of the WTC standings.

What if India loses the Border Gavaskar Trophy? Will the Men in Blue have a chance to play in the World Test Championship? Here are the scenarios that show how India can reach the WTC:

1. India needs to defeat Australia 4-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy to get to the World Test Championship final. Even if the hosts win 3-0 or 3-1, India may still go to the World Test Championship final. If India fails to win the series 3-0, the Indian team has to depend on other teams' outcomes to secure a spot in the WTC final.

2. If New Zealand wins one or draws one Test against Sri Lanka, India will go to the WTC final.

3. If India loses the BGT 1-2, the West Indies must win or tie a Test match against South Africa, while New Zealand must defeat Sri Lanka in one Test. If New Zealand manages to draw with Sri Lanka, it will not aid India's cause.

