Can Covid Positive Players Be Allowed To Play In T20 World Cup? Here's What ICC Says

The T20 World Cup 2022 has officially kicked off with a lot of fanfare. According to the recent rules, the COVID-19 regulations have been loosened by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's global regulatory body. Players that test positive will still be allowed to compete.

The earlier version of the regulations stated that players who tested positive for the virus had to isolate for a certain amount of time before they could rejoin the squad.

The ICC says there won't be any required testing during the competition and there won't be an isolation time if a player contract COVID-19. Instead, the ICC asks team physicians to make the decision and "to assess whether it is suitable" for players to compete if they contract COVID-19, according to cricketcomau ( Official Australia Twitter handle)

The ICC has also clarified that teams would be permitted to make the necessary squad adjustments should any of their players test positive. Once the athlete submits a negative test, indicating that he has fully healed, he will be allowed to rejoin the team, stated in the report

