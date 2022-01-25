Cameroon: Stampede at Football Stadium Kills 8 and 50 Injured

A stampede happened outside of a Cameroonian football stadium on Monday ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match in which eight people died and 50 others were injured.

Crowds attempted to access Olembe stadium in Yaounde city through a southern entrance to witness the host nation play Comoros.

Although the stadium's capacity of 60,000 has been reduced to 60% due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a preliminary health ministry report by AFP, "eight deaths were registered, two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one kid, and one body carried away by the family."

According to the ministry, the injured were shifted to the Yaounde General Hospital. 50 individuals were hurt in the crush, including two with multiple injuries and two more with significant head wounds.

"CAF is presently investigating the matter to learn more about these instances. We are in close contact with Cameroonian authorities as well as the local organizing committee "In a statement, a CAF official stated.

According to the announcement, CAF Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba will pay a visit to the victims.