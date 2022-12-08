Cameron Green Participation In IPL 2023 Doubtful?

For the upcoming IPL 2023 mega auction, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green will be star players. Most of the franchises trying to bid on these players. Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Sam Curran, and Kane Williamson were on the RS 2 Crores base price list.

However, there is a twist to Cameron Green's participation in the forthcoming IPL. Australia coach Andrew McDonald's comments about Green's availability have put the team in a bind. Because Australia is favoured to reach the WTC Final, the team may deny NOC to the all-rounder.

"Is his overall workload in the next 12 months of cricket a concern? Yes, I believe that is a worry for all players. We've discussed it countless times. It will be interesting to see how he feels by the end of March. "He's got a lot more cricket to play before the IPL, and I'm sure his choice won't be made right now; it'll be decided further down the road leading up to the IPL," McDonald was quoted as saying.

The franchises of the Indian Premier League have written to the BCCI requesting clarification on Cameron Green. After a fantastic performance in India in the three-match T20 series, the Australian all-rounder is likely to be the hot cake of the December 23 IPL 2023 Auction.

