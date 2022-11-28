Cameron Green Confirms His Participation In IPL 2023 Auction

Cameron Green will be one of the biggest draws in the IPL auction after recently impressing many people with his power-hitting. Franchises show interest to buy him if he registers for the IPL 2023 auction, which will take place on December 23.

Cameron Green has stated that he is eager and available to be selected in the next IPL auction. "I've signed up for it. It will be a fantastic chance," Green remarked on the Unplayable Podcast, which will be released Tuesday morning on cricket.com.au.

"Talking to a lot of people about their experiences in the IPL, especially in the WA (Western Australia) setup, they speak so highly of it. They talk about the great coaches and players you have around you. They're all the finest in the world at what they do. It's a craft that I haven't had much exposure to. I'm really open to trying to learn as much as I can, and that's probably one of the finest situations to study in," stated Green

Meanwhile few Australian players, including Test captain Pat Cummins, have withdrawn from the IPL 2023 due to International duties.

