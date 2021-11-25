CAB Andhra Pradesh Enters Finals, Ajay Reddy Shines For AP

CAB Andhra Pradesh has reached the finals of the 4th IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22. With this entry team, Andhra Pradesh has reached all four finals of the tournament since its inception in 2019.



CAB Andhra Pradesh has won all its five league matches and remained at the top of the Group A table.



In the semi-final match played between CAB Haryana vs CAB Andhra Pradesh at Siri Fort Sports Complex New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh won the toss and decided to Bowl.



Team Haryana which proceeded with their batting first had set a target of 180/3 in 20 Overs. Deepak Malik who remained unbeaten on 98 Runs for 70 Balls with an estimable 140.0 SRs stood out as the Best Batsman for Haryana.

Andhra Pradesh chased and reached 181 Runs for the loss of 4 wickets in just 17.4 Runs. Andhra Pradesh won the match by 6 wickets. Ajay Reddy top-scored with 63 Runs or 37 balls was declared the man of the match.

The Cricket tournament is being organised by The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. India currently holds the Blind Cricket World Cup T20 trophy, won in 2018. This tournament will help in selecting key players for the upcoming International Championships. Overall, 56 probable players will be shortlisted. 17 players will be finalised for the world cup squad and will represent India in T20 World Cup.