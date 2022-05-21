BWF World Tour: PV Sindhu Loses to Tokyo Olympic Champ Chen Yu Fei

PV Sindhu lost in the semi-finals of Thailand Open 2022 on Saturday which happened in Bangkok. Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China defeated two-time Olympic champion, PV Sindhu, by 17-21 and 16-21.

Chen Yufei comes from behind in the second game to win this match, 21-17, 21-16, and advances to the Thailand Open 2022 finals. PV Sindhu was unable to find all of the solutions to Yufei's assaults and was defeated in straight games by the Olympic gold medalist.

P V Sindhu overcame world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Friday to advance to the semifinals against defending Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

💔 Despite a good fight @Pvsindhu1 goes down against Tokyo Olympic Champion 🇨🇳's Chen Yu Fei 17-21, 16-21 in the semifinals of #ThailandOpen2022.#BWFWorldTour#Badminton pic.twitter.com/7EjhTNKyrJ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 21, 2022

Also Read: Watch Indian Archery Team's Pushpa Style Celebration Thaggedele